Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Fast-finishing Moraa takes 800m gold
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Fast-finishing Moraa takes 800m gold

Fast-finishing Moraa takes 800m gold

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 800m Final - Budapest, Hungary - August 27, 2023 Kenya's Mary Moraa crosses the finish line to win the final followed by Britain's Keely Hodgkinson REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

28 Aug 2023 03:13AM (Updated: 28 Aug 2023 03:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUDAPEST: Mary Moraa of Kenya delivered a storming finish to win the world 800 metres gold on Sunday (Aug 27), proving too good on the final straight for race favourites Keely Hodgkinson and Athing Mu in a reshuffle of the medals from last year.

Olympic and defending champion Mu, 21, set the pace from the gun but, having barely run the distance this season, was never able to open a gap.

Moraa stayed on her shoulder throughout and delivered her trademark final 100 metres burst to move past the American to triumph in 1:56.03, leaping and punching the air in celebration as she crossed the line.

Hodgkinson, just as she did in Eugene, tried to find a way through on the inside but though this time she got past Mu, was outsprinted by Moraa and had to settle for a second successive silver in 1:56.34, having also taken silver, behind Mu at the Tokyo Olympics.

Mu, whose participation had been in doubt until a few weeks before the championships as she flirted with the 1,500 metres took bronze in 1:56.61.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

athletics

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.