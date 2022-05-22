Logo
Lyon down Barcelona 3-1 to claim Women's Champions League title
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League Final - FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 21, 2022 Olympique Lyonnais players celebrate after winning the Champions League REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League Final - FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 21, 2022 Olympique Lyonnais players and fans celebrate after winning the Champions League REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League Final - FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 21, 2022 Olympique Lyonnais' Christiane Endler in action with FC Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League Final - FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 21, 2022 Olympique Lyonnais' Selma Bacha in action with FC Barcelona's Mapi Leon REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League Final - FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 21, 2022 Olympique Lyonnais players celebrate after winning the Champions League REUTERS/Yara Nardi
22 May 2022 03:12AM (Updated: 22 May 2022 03:43AM)
TURIN, Italy : Olympique Lyonnais beat Barcelona 3-1 in the Women's Champions League final on Saturday after midfielder Amandine Henry netted a brilliant solo goal and striker Ada Hegerberg scored one and made another in the first half of an entertaining clash.

Favourites Barca, who thumped Chelsea in the 2021 final after suffering defeat by Lyon in the 2019 decider, struggled to deal with the French side's pressure in the opening 45 minutes, and by the time they found their feet it was too late.

On a sweltering night at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, Henry gave Lyon the lead with a stunning strike in the sixth minute, winning the ball and cutting inside on her right foot before firing a rocket from distance into the top corner.

Hegerberg added a second with a header in the 23rd and the Norway striker then teed up Catarina Macario to score Lyon's third with a tap-in 10 minutes later as the Spaniards, who have only lost once all season, looked a shadow of themselves.

Alexia Putellas pulled one back for Barcelona before the break and in the second half they came out all guns blazing, forcing Lyon back but struggling to make the most of their chances.

Barca's Patricia Guijarra's stunning lob from inside the centre circle came back off the bar and substitute Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic blazed a volley just wide with the goal at her mercy.

Boasting plenty of experience in their squad, Lyon succeeded in doing everything they could to take the pace out of the game and a tired Hegerberg almost added a second in stoppage time, volleying the ball against the near post.

The final whistle heralded Lyon's eighth triumph in the competition and their first since 2020, with France international Wendy Renard raising the trophy as fireworks exploded behind her.

(The story corrects Lyon's last Champions League title to 2020 in final para)

Source: Reuters

