Fast start helps Tunisia thump Mauritania 4-0 at Cup of Nations
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group F - Tunisia v Mauritania - Limbe Omnisport Stadium, Limbe, Cameroon - January 16, 2022 Tunisia's Ellyes Skhiri in action with Mauritania's Hemeya Tanjy REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group F - Tunisia v Mauritania - Limbe Omnisport Stadium, Limbe, Cameroon - January 16, 2022 Tunisia's Ellyes Skhiri in action with Mauritania's Hemeya Tanjy REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group F - Tunisia v Mauritania - Limbe Omnisport Stadium, Limbe, Cameroon - January 16, 2022 Tunisia's Seif-Eddine Khaoui in action with Mauritania's Abdoulkader Thiam REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
17 Jan 2022 02:09AM (Updated: 17 Jan 2022 02:30AM)
LIMBE, Cameroon: Hamza Mathlouthi and Wahbi Khazri scored goals inside the opening nine minutes to set up a comfortable 4-0 victory for Tunisia over Mauritania in their Africa Cup of Nations Group F match at the Limbe Stadium on Sunday (Jan 16).

Khazri added another in the second half and then laid on a fourth for Seifeddine Jaziri as Tunisia were vastly improved, having lost their opener to Mali in controversial fashion when Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe erred by twice ending the game before the 90 minutes.

Tunisia, who missed a late penalty from Youssef Msakni, have three points from their opening two matches and are in third in the group behind Gambia and Mali, who have four points each. Mauritania will finish bottom after two defeats.

Tunisia now meet surprise package Gambia in their final pool match on Thursday, while Mali tackle Mauritania. The top two teams in each group advance to the second round, along with the four best third-place finishers across the six pools.

Source: Reuters

