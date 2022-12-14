Logo
Sport

Like father, like son; 34 years later Arjun emulates Sachin Tendulkar
Like father, like son; 34 years later Arjun emulates Sachin Tendulkar

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia Training - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 28, 2019 Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, speaks with Australia's Aaron Finch during training Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/

14 Dec 2022 09:03PM (Updated: 14 Dec 2022 09:03PM)
Thirty-four years after Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden first-class century on debut, his son Arjun celebrated the same achievement in the Ranji Trophy on Wednesday.

Playing for Goa against Rajasthan, Arjun struck 120 runs off 207 balls, smashing 16 fours and two sixes on day two of their first innings at Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim.

The 23-year-old, whose primary role is of a fast bowler, produced the impressive performance after coming in to bat at no. 7. He had moved from the city of Mumbai to Goa at the start of the season in search of more opportunities.

Sachin, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2013, had scored his maiden first-class century on his debut for Mumbai against Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy in 1988 as a 15-year-old.

Source: Reuters

