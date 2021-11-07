Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Fati ruled out of Spain's World Cup qualifiers with injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Fati ruled out of Spain's World Cup qualifiers with injury

Fati ruled out of Spain's World Cup qualifiers with injury

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Dynamo Kyiv v FC Barcelona - NSC Olympiyskiy, Kyiv, Ukraine - November 2, 2021 FC Barcelona's Ansu Fati REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

07 Nov 2021 03:44AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2021 03:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Striker Ansu Fati has been ruled out of Spain's final two 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Sweden after injuring his hamstring in Barcelona's 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Fati became Spain's youngest ever goalscorer in September 2020 but has not played for his country for over a year due to a serious knee injury.

He scored Barca's opening goal at Celta but was forced off at halftime with the injury and Spain released a statement soon after declaring he had been replaced in the squad by Espanyol forward Raul de Tomas.

Spain are second in Group B, trailing leaders Sweden by two points.

They visit Greece on Thursday before hosting Sweden the following Sunday, needing to finish top of the group to automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup and avoid entering the play-offs.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us