Fati stunner gives Barcelona win in Kyiv
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Dynamo Kyiv v FC Barcelona - NSC Olympiyskiy, Kyiv, Ukraine - November 2, 2021 FC Barcelona's Alex Balde comes on as a substitute to replace FC Barcelona's Ansu Fati REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Dynamo Kyiv v FC Barcelona - NSC Olympiyskiy, Kyiv, Ukraine - November 2, 2021 FC Barcelona's Ansu Fati celebrates scoring their first goal with FC Barcelona's Oscar Mingueza REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Dynamo Kyiv v FC Barcelona - NSC Olympiyskiy, Kyiv, Ukraine - November 2, 2021 FC Barcelona's Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong celebrate after the match REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Dynamo Kyiv v FC Barcelona - NSC Olympiyskiy, Kyiv, Ukraine - November 2, 2021 FC Barcelona's Ronald Araujo comes on as a substitute to replace FC Barcelona's Clement Lenglet REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Dynamo Kyiv v FC Barcelona - NSC Olympiyskiy, Kyiv, Ukraine - November 2, 2021 FC Barcelona's Ansu Fati celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
03 Nov 2021 06:24AM (Updated: 03 Nov 2021 06:19AM)
Barcelona's Ansu Fati scored a superb second-half goal to secure a crucial 1-0 Champions League win at Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday.

Barca's young prospect Fati rescued his team in the 70th minute with a fierce volley from inside the area after the home defence failed to clear Oscar Mingueza's cross from the right.

However, the Ukraine champions gave Barcelona a hard time in a frantic game, with both teams missing several chances.

The win puts Barca into second place in Group E with six points, two ahead of Benfica. Leaders Bayern have qualified for the knockout stage with 12 points after beating Benfica 5-2.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas; editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

