Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Faulkner doubt for Tour de France Femmes after road accident
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Faulkner doubt for Tour de France Femmes after road accident

28 Jun 2023 07:47PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

American rider Kristen Faulkner suffered a fractured knee after being hit by a car during training in California, her team Jayco AlUla said on Wednesday, putting in doubt her participation in Tour de France Femmes.

"Kristen Faulkner was hit by a car whilst out training in California recently and sustained a small fracture to her knee," the team wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"Unfortunately due to the incident, Faulkner will be unable to race until the knee has healed.

"As always, the health and wellbeing of riders is the priority and Faulkner will work closely with the medical team throughout this recovery period."

The Australian team did not give a timeline for the return of the 30-year-old to racing.

The Tour de France Femmes begins on July 23.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.