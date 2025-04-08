Favourites do not exist, says PSG's Luis Enrique

PARIS :Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique refused to acknowledge that his team were the favourites ahead of Wednesday's home Champions League quarter-final first leg against Aston Villa.

"Against Liverpool (in the last 16) bookmakers said we had no chance. In soccer, favourites do not exist," Luis Enrique told reporters on Tuesday.

"There are eight teams that are in quarter-finals because they deserve it. We will need to do what we have to do and that we deserve to win on the field."

PSG forward Desire Doue agreed with his coach.

"If Aston Villa are here, it means they deserve it," the 19-year-old said. "I don't think talking about a favourite is a good thing to do. Aston Villa are a very good team with good players."

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, who was PSG boss from 2016-18, will be back at the Parc des Princes.

"He is a great coach," Luis Enrique said. "Aston Villa are a great team. They progressed in the last two years thanks to Unai Emery.

"Aston Villa are a team that look like us, with many versatile players. It's difficult to know who is going to play, especially after their winter transfer window where they have strengthened in a good way. It will be an open and difficult tie for both teams."

The Spaniard is confident his players will not lose focus three days after securing their 13th French Ligue 1 title.

"I think we will keep seeing a great version of PSG, that we will keep playing the same way, with the same intensity or even more," Luis Enrique said.

The French side's captain Marquinhos will miss the game due to suspension.

"It's not a big deal and this is our team strength. Whichever player misses out, the team is here," Luis Enrique said.