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FC Andorra keeper uncertain of return after De Miguel tragedy, says manager
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FC Andorra keeper uncertain of return after De Miguel tragedy, says manager

FC Andorra keeper uncertain of return after De Miguel tragedy, says manager
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga 2 - CD Tenerife v FC Andorra - Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain - November 2, 2026 CD Tenerife's Jesus de Miguel reacts after a collision with FC Andorra's Jesus Owono. De Miguel died aged 30 after suffering a cardiac arrest REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
FC Andorra keeper uncertain of return after De Miguel tragedy, says manager
Soccer Football - Tribute to CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, who died after a collision during a game - Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez, Santa Cruz, Spain - November 7, 2026 CD Tenerife players line up around the shirt of Jesus de Miguel during his tribute REUTERS/Borja Suarez
12 Nov 2026 09:55PM
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Nov 12 : FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono is yet to decide whether he will return to competition, the club's manager Carles Manso said on Thursday, following the tragic death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel on November 3.

Owono was involved in a collision with De Miguel on the pitch last week and the 30-year-old died in hospital the following day.

The Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper released a statement through Andorra last week in which he described the ordeal as "the most difficult days of my life."

"What we have to do is support him in every way and be close to him," Manso said in a press conference.

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"We will give him space so that he feels completely free to make any decision, whether he wants to return, when, or if he does not want to return."

Manso said that Owono was spending time with his family, friends and partner and that it was a "very complicated situation to manage.

"When he feels it is appropriate and when he feels genuinely ready to take a decision like that (he will do so)," added Manso.

Owono has 47 caps but was not called up for Equatorial Guinea's doubleheader with Zimbabwe in this international break.

Andorra travel to Almeria on Saturday for their first fixture since De Miguel's death.

Source: Reuters
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