FC Copenhagen hold Sevilla to scoreless Champions League draw

COPENHAGEN : FC Copenhagen held Sevilla to a scoreless draw as both sides picked up their first point of their Champions League Group G campaign from a game that showcased plenty of effort but little effective attacking football on Wednesday.

Amid a fantastic atmosphere at a packed Parken Stadium, the visitors enjoyed plenty of possession but they struggled to get many shots on target as the Copenhagen defenders threw themselves in the way of their goal-bound efforts.

The best effort of the second half came from the home side's Mohammed Daramy, who brought the crowd to their feet with a dribble along Sevilla's goal-line, but keeper Marko Dmitrovic was alive to the danger and snuffed out the chance.

Manchester City top the group on six points after their 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund, who are second on three. Copenhagen are third on one point, with Sevilla bottom on goal difference.