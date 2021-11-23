Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccination Malaysia COP26 Wellness climate change China
Logo

Sport

FC Porto offices searched in corruption probe
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccination Malaysia COP26 Wellness climate change China

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

FC Porto offices searched in corruption probe

FC Porto offices searched in corruption probe

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - AC Milan v FC Porto - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 3, 2021 AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli with Olivier Giroud and team mates during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

23 Nov 2021 09:39AM (Updated: 23 Nov 2021 09:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Portuguese prosecutors investigating 20 million euros (US$22.48 million) in illegal payments relating to football transfer deals executed 33 search warrants mainly in Lisbon and Porto on Monday, including one at the offices of FC Porto.

The Public Prosecutor's Office of the Central Department of Investigation and Criminal Action said the searches had been carried out on business premises, including a bank and a sports club, as well as several residences.

"The steps were made to collect evidence in an investigation of suspected crimes of tax fraud, fraud, breach of trust and money laundering, related to transfers of football players and financial circuits involving intermediaries in these businesses," the office said in a statement.

"At issue are incidents that occurred from at least 2017 to the present, with a strong international dimension and involving commission payments of more than 20 million euros."

FC Porto released a statement confirming the club offices had been searched.

"FC Porto collaborated with the team of investigators whose work aimed to seize documents that could be of interest to the investigation," the statement read.

Luis Filipe Vieira resigned as president of Lisbon club Benfica in July after being detained as part of an investigation into alleged tax fraud and money laundering.

(US$1 = 0.8897 euros)

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas, writing by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us