Fearless Anisimova topples Sabalenka to reach Wimbledon final

LONDON :An inspired Amanda Anisimova tore up the script and soared into her maiden Wimbledon final by outclassing world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 4-6 6-4 with a display of fierce determination and fearless shot-making on Thursday.

Anisimova's victory extended her win-loss record over her equally big-hitting rival to 6-3 and kept alive American hopes of a third women's Grand Slam champion this year after Madison Keys won the Australian Open and Coco Gauff the French Open.

"This doesn't feel real right now, honestly," a beaming Anisimova said in her on-court interview.

"Aryna is such a tough competitor and I was absolutely dying out there. Yeah, I don't know how I pulled it off. I mean, she's such an incredible competitor and she's an inspiration to me and I'm sure so many other people.

"We've had so many tough battles. To come out on top today and be in the final of Wimbledon is so incredibly special. The atmosphere was incredible. I know she's the number one, but a lot of people were cheering for me. Huge thanks to everyone."

At an oven-like Centre Court where the temperature climbed to 30 degrees Celsius, Sabalenka twice rushed to the aid of ill fans by supplying bottles of cold water and an ice pack, before she cracked under pressure from her opponent in the 10th game.

The 23-year-old Anisimova, playing in her first major semi-final since her 2019 French Open run as a gifted teenager, made her opponent sweat for every point and wrapped up the opening set when Sabalenka produced a double fault.

With her back against the wall, Sabalenka roared back like a tiger, the animal that has become her totem, and broke for a 4-3 lead en route to levelling up the match at one set apiece after some sloppy errors from 13th seed Anisimova's racket.

Having matched each other's decibel levels in a cacophony of grunting, the duo swapped breaks at the start of the decider but Anisimova pounced again when Sabalenka sent a shot long and went on to book a final with either Iga Swiatek or Belinda Bencic.

Anisimova, who took a mental health break in 2023, said that making the final of a Grand Slam for the first time at Wimbledon left her in disbelief.

"It's been a year turnaround since coming back and to be in this spot ... I mean, it's not easy and so many people dream of, competing on this incredible court," Anisimova added.

"It's been such a privilege to compete here and to be in the final is just indescribable."

Watching the second semi-final that will determine her next opponent was very much on Anisimova's mind despite a near three-hour workout in testing conditions.

"It's going to be an incredible match and whoever comes out on top, it's going to be a battle in the final," she said.

"Hopefully I can finally spend some time with my family."

Sabalenka, who was beaten in the title match of the Australian and French Opens, was left to lick her wounds after missing the chance to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2014-15 to reach four straight major finals.