Fearless Arsenal teen Lewis-Skelly shines on derby debut against Spurs

Arsenal's 18-year-old left back Myles Lewis-Skelly was thrown into the deep end against Tottenham Hotspur, one of the Premier League's most goal-hungry teams, but the teenager passed with flying colours in an uplifting derby victory.

With three senior defenders out injured, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was forced to turn to Lewis-Skelly to fill in at the back even though the player came up through the academy as a midfielder.

Arsenal were at their lowest ebb this season following back-to-back losses in the League Cup and FA Cup, and Spurs represented a serious test with Ange Postecoglou's side averaging more than two goals a game in the league.

Lewis-Skelly became the second-youngest Arsenal player to feature in a league derby against Spurs but he hardly seemed overawed by the occasion.

Instead, he embraced the pressure with the club's season potentially on the line if they fell further behind.

Within two minutes of kickoff, Lewis-Skelly showed his attacking capabilities when he made an interception high up the pitch, dribbled through the midfield and nearly provided an assist for Raheem Sterling, who was denied by the onrushing goalkeeper.

The left back also had to contend with Spurs' imperious winger Dejan Kulusevski but he showed the maturity, composure and strength to deal with everything Spurs threw down his flank, and Arteta praised his 'phenomenal' performance.

"It's very rare to see, 18-years-old, playing against Kulusevski and (Brennan) Johnson in a big London derby for the first time, to perform with that composure, with that attitude and control emotionally," Arteta told reporters.

"He makes everybody at the club very proud. He has been in our system for a long time... With him, he was ready very early and in a different position. He has never played as a full back before."

'BUILT IN A LAB'

Four months ago, Lewis-Skelly made his debut in stoppage time in a feisty draw at Manchester City where he famously squared up with Erling Haaland, with the Norwegian not mincing words when he asked the youngster who he was.

But his performances in recent games have put Lewis-Skelly on the map and teammate Declan Rice, who said the player was "built in a lab", praised his performance in the 2-1 win.

"For 18 years of age to be playing how he is... it is just ridiculous. The young players now have no fear, none whatsoever," Rice said, adding that Lewis-Skelly could play for England soon.

"Four or five times in the second half he used his body to get away from someone. He has that Moussa Dembele type strength."

Lewis-Skelley came off to a standing ovation in the 87th minute and the smiling youngster was encouraging the home crowd to raise the volume as Arsenal moved up to second and within four points of leaders Liverpool to reignite the title race.

"I'm feeling every emotion possible, I'm on cloud nine... I was a kid watching the derbies and know how much it means to the fans, it's everything. To experience it today, I can't stop smiling," he said.

"This game means more... I'm happy I helped the team. The most important thing was getting the three points, building momentum and I'm happy with how I played."