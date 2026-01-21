Federer's smooth golf swing in Melbourne leaves Alcaraz impressed

MELBOURNE, Jan 21 : Carlos Alcaraz found out that Roger Federer's elegance extends well beyond the tennis court after playing a round of golf with the Swiss maestro in Melbourne during the Australian Open.

The Spaniard has made no secret of his own love for golf, carving out time during his busy Grand Slam schedule to indulge the hobby. During his triumphant U.S. Open run last year, he even celebrated key victories by mimicking golf swings.

After beating Yannick Hanfmann to seal his spot in the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday, an on-court interview quickly became all about Alcaraz's experience of playing Federer on the golf course.

"It's as beautiful as his tennis," Alcaraz said about the stylish former world number one's golf skills.

"I'm not surprised. It's unbelievable. Everything he does, he does in style, really beautiful. On the golf course, it's a really beautiful swing. He plays really good."

While Alcaraz knows his way around a golf course, Federer has taken to it surprisingly fast after the 20-times Grand Slam champion retired from tennis in 2022.

"I think he has been playing for two years now and his level is really good," Alcaraz said.

"I've been playing five and he's already beating me.

"It hurts, yeah."

Alcaraz, who faces French 32nd seed Corentin Moutet as he resumes his bid to become the youngest man to claim the career Grand Slam, said there would always be time for more golf.

"We can always find time ... We're trying to make the most of the day," Alcaraz said.

"I don't know what's coming tomorrow, I need to talk to my team. I'll probably practice a little as I want to be better in the next round but the golf courses are waiting for me."