Felipe header gives Atletico home win against feisty Osasuna
Felipe header gives Atletico home win against feisty Osasuna

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Osasuna - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - November 20, 2021 Atletico Madrid's Felipe celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

21 Nov 2021 04:09AM (Updated: 21 Nov 2021 04:07AM)
MADRID : Atletico Madrid's Brazilian defender Felipe hit a late stunner to claim a 1-0 home win against Osasuna in LaLiga on Saturday.

Osasuna' five-man defence held out until the 87th minute when Yannick Carrasco delivered a perfect cross from the left and Felipe jumped between two defenders to head into the net.

The win put fourth-placed Atleti on 26 points, two points behind leaders Sevilla, who were held 2-2 at home by Alaves.

Atletico struggled to establish control as Osasuna slowly grew into the game and gave the home side a really hard time.

Jagoba Arrasate's team were comfortable in possession and equally relaxed dealing with Atleti's attacks.

The hosts created very few opportunities until Felipe struck to finally give the home fans a chance to celebrate.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

