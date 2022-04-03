Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Felix and Suarez keep Atletico's winning streak alive
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Felix and Suarez keep Atletico's winning streak alive

Felix and Suarez keep Atletico's winning streak alive
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Deportivo Alaves - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 2, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Susana Vera
Felix and Suarez keep Atletico's winning streak alive
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Deportivo Alaves - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 2, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Stefan Savic with teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Susana Vera
Felix and Suarez keep Atletico's winning streak alive
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Deportivo Alaves - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 2, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Susana Vera
Felix and Suarez keep Atletico's winning streak alive
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Deportivo Alaves - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 2, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix (not pictured) scores their third goal past Deportivo Alaves' Fernando Pacheco REUTERS/Susana Vera
Felix and Suarez keep Atletico's winning streak alive
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Deportivo Alaves - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 2, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez in action with Deportivo Alaves' Victor Laguardia REUTERS/Susana Vera
03 Apr 2022 05:40AM (Updated: 03 Apr 2022 05:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Joao Felix and substitute Luiz Suarez both scored twice as Atletico Madrid thrashed bottom-placed Alaves 4-1 to extend their LaLiga winning streak to six games.

Diego Simeone's team moved level on 57 points with second-placed Sevilla, who face fourth-placed Barcelona on Sunday. Real Madrid lead the standings with 69 points from 30 games.

Felix opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a close-range header from a Sime Vrsaljko cross.

However, Atletico lost focus and allowed Alaves to score the equaliser with a Gonzalo Escalante header in the 63rd minute.

After Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha was fouled inside the area, Suarez scored from the spot to put Atletico back in front.

With Felix extending their lead in the 82nd minute, an on-fire Cunha, who was making his comeback after being out for several weeks with an injury, produced a brilliant through pass to Suarez. The Uruguayan finished the match in style to complete an emphatic win for Atletico.

Alaves remained on 22 points, five points from the safety zone.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us