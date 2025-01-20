Fencing-Iron Maiden's Dickinson shows his mettle in France

PARIS : Iron Maiden will not be back on tour before May, yet the heavy metal band frontman Bruce Dickinson was on stage on Sunday, taking part in a veteran fencing competition in northern France.

The 66-year-old Dickinson has been practising fencing for about 50 years and he was one of the participants in one of the most prestigious veteran tournaments in Faches Thumesnil, finishing 13th out of 31.

"An international star in Faches Thumesnil: Bruce Dickinson!!!," town mayor Patrick Proisy posted on Facebook.

Iron Maiden will start their "Run For Your Lives" world tour on May 27 in Budapest.