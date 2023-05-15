Fencing: Singapore retains women's foil team SEA Games crown after beating Vietnam

PHNOM PENH: The Singapore women’s foil team beat Vietnam to retain their SEA Games title on Monday (May 15).

The quartet of Cheung Kemei, Maxine Wong, Tiffany Seet and Tay Yu Ling beat Vietnam 45-23.

This is the third consecutive time Singapore has won this event, having not relinquished the title since 2011. The event did not feature in 2017, while fencing was not included at the 2013 Games.

Earlier in the day, the men’s sabre team were beaten 31-45 by Vietnam in the final, taking silver. This is the first time the team has made the event final at the Games.

The foil team’s win is Singapore’s sixth fencing gold of the Games and means that the fencers have matched their gold medal haul from the last Games in Hanoi.

Prior to Monday, there were wins for Si To Jian Tong (men’s individual epee), Samuel Robson (men’s individual foil), Maxine Wong (women’s individual foil), Elle Koh (women’s individual epee) and Juliet Heng (women’s individual sabre).