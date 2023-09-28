Fencing: Singapore women’s foil team fall to China in Asian Games quarters

HANGZHOU: It was déjà vu for Singapore's female fencers as their foil team fell to a familiar opponent at the Asian Games on Thursday (Sep 28).

This time around, despite a much closer contest, there was no medal to show for.

At the Hangzhou Dianzhi University gymnasium, Amita Berthier, Maxine Wong, Tay Yu Ling and Cheung Kemei put up a spirited display in the quarter-finals but ultimately lost 37-45 to China’s Chen Qingyuan, Wang Yingying, individual foil gold medallist Huang Qianqian and Wang Yuting.

Five years ago, the Singaporeans were beaten 14-45 by the Chinese in the semi-finals of the 2018 Asian Games, but secured a joint-bronze medal for their efforts as there was no playoff for third and fourth place.

Berthier and Wong were both part of the team at the Jakarta meet then.

Singapore had hoped to bring home at least two fencing medals at this Games, doubling their previous best of one bronze at the 2014 and 2018 editions each.

However it has been a tough outing so far for the fencers who remain without a medal.

