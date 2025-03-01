Logo
Sport

Fenerbahce coach Mourinho sues Galatasaray
Sport

Fenerbahce coach Mourinho sues Galatasaray

Fenerbahce coach Mourinho sues Galatasaray

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Super Lig - Galatasaray v Fenerbahce - Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkey - February 24, 2025 Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho is seen before the match REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

01 Mar 2025 01:12AM
Jose Mourinho has filed a lawsuit against Galatasaray after they accused him of making racist statements, the manager's club Fenerbahce said on Friday.

Fenerbahce said in a statement that Mourinho was suing Galatasaray for 1,907,000 Turkish lira ($52,223) due to "the attack on the personal rights" of the Portuguese coach.

While Fenerbahce did not provide further details, the lawsuit follows Monday's Istanbul derby between the two clubs.

After the game, which ended in a 0-0 draw, Galatasaray accused Mourinho of making racist statements and said they would initiate criminal proceedings against the Portuguese manager.

Mourinho said in a post-match press conference that the home side's bench had been "jumping like monkeys" and that the match would have been a disaster if a Turkish referee had been in charge.

Mourinho received a four-match ban from the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) for his comments.

The TFF cited "derogatory and offensive statements" and accusations of chaos in Turkish football.

When contacted by Reuters, a Galatasaray spokesperson said they had already sued Mourinho and had no further comment.

($1 = 36.5161 liras)

Source: Reuters
