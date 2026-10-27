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Fenerbahce condemn brawl after loss to Galatasaray
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Fenerbahce condemn brawl after loss to Galatasaray

Fenerbahce condemn brawl after loss to Galatasaray
Soccer Football - Super Lig - Galatasaray v Fenerbahce - Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkey - October 26, 2026 Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen clashes with Fenerbahce's Archie Brown and Irfan Can Kahveci after the match REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
Fenerbahce condemn brawl after loss to Galatasaray
Soccer Football - Super Lig - Galatasaray v Fenerbahce - Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkey - October 26, 2026 Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen clashes with Fenerbahce's Archie Brown after the match REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
Fenerbahce condemn brawl after loss to Galatasaray
Soccer Football - Super Lig - Galatasaray v Fenerbahce - Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkey - October 26, 2026 Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen clashes with Fenerbahce's Archie Brown as members of staff intervene after the match REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
27 Oct 2026 10:41PM (Updated: 27 Oct 2026 10:46PM)
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Oct 27 : Fenerbahce condemned a brawl that broke out on the pitch after their 2-1 derby defeat by Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday.

Players and staff from both teams rushed onto the field after a scuffle between Fenerbahce's Kerem Akturkoglu and Galatasaray's Roland Sallai, according to video shared on social media.

"The rivalry and tension of the derby do not give anyone the right to attack our players," Fenerbahce said in a statement.

"What happened cannot be dismissed as 'derby tension.' The behaviour of the opposing team's members, instead of reducing tension, fuelled the incidents."

Fenerbahce have called for an investigation and disciplinary action against those responsible for the brawl.

Source: Reuters
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