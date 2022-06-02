Logo
Fenerbahce hire Jorge Jesus as new manager
Fenerbahce hire Jorge Jesus as new manager

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Dynamo Kyiv v Benfica - NSC Olympiyskiy, Kyiv, Ukraine - September 14, 2021 Benfica coach Jorge Jesus reacts REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

02 Jun 2022 08:23PM (Updated: 02 Jun 2022 08:27PM)
ISTANBUL: Turkey's Fenerbahce have appointed Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus as their new manager, replacing Ismail Kartal who took the club to second in the Super Lig this season behind champions Trabzonspor.

Kartal took up the post in January after the club parted ways with Vitor Pereira.

Fenerbahce reached a 3 million euro ($3.2 million) deal for the 67-year-old Jesus to be the club's technical director for the 2022-23 season, it said in a statement to the stock exchange.

"The Portuguese technical director Jorge Jesus will be in charge of our Fenerbahce throughout the season ahead," the club said on its Twitter account.

Jesus left Brazilian champions Flamengo in July 2020 after a year to return to Portugal for a second spell in charge of Benfica. His contract there ended in December.

After finishing as runners-up in the Super Lig, Fenerbahce will compete in the Champions League qualifying round next season for a spot in the tournament.

Source: Reuters

