Fenerbahce's Mourinho has four-match ban halved after appeal

ANKARA : Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho's four-match suspension has been halved by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) following a review of the club's appeal.

Mourinho was handed a fine and the ban over his comments about Turkish referees after a game at rivals Galatasaray, where he criticised the match officials in a press conference following the 0-0 Super Lig draw on Monday.

The TFF fined the 62-year-old Portuguese 1.6 million Turkish lira ($43,963.89) but that was reduced to 558,500.

The penalties were due to "derogatory and offensive statements towards the Turkish referee" and accusations of chaos and disorder in Turkish football, according to the TFF.

The TFF said Mourinho's remarks violated sports ethics, promoted violence and disorder and could incite fan incidents.

Monday's game was refereed by Slovenian Slavko Vincic after both clubs requested a foreign official take charge.

Fenerbahce issued a statement on Tuesday defending Mourinho, saying his comments were taken out of context and deliberately distorted.

Former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur manager Mourinho has previously been fined and suspended for his comments about Turkish match officials.

On Friday, Fenerbahce said Mourinho filed a lawsuit against Galatasaray after they accused him of making racist statements.

The Portuguese manager will return for Fenerbahce's Super Lig match against Samsunspor on March 16.

Fenerbahce are second in Turkey's Super Lig, six points behind fellow Istanbul side Galatasaray.

($1 = 36.3935 liras)