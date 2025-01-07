Ferguson and Beckham pay respects to Man Utd icon Kath Phipps

Sir Alex Ferguson, along with former and current Manchester United players like David Beckham, paid tribute to Kath Phipps, former club receptionist, at a funeral service on Monday.

Phipps, who served the club for 56 years, passed away at 85 on Dec. 5 and was hailed as a 'one-woman institution' in the Premier League club.

The service took place at Manchester Cathedral, attended by Ferguson, Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane and former club employees.

Many from the Manchester United community visited her before her passing. Ferguson shared memories and noted Phipps would have been pleased with United's recent 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield, which he attended.

"Good result last night. Well done. Kathy would have loved that," said Ferguson.