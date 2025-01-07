Logo
Sport

Ferguson and Beckham pay respects to Man Utd icon Kath Phipps
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 7, 2024 General view of a screen in memory of Manchester United Receptionist Kath Phipps before the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo
Ferguson and Beckham pay respects to Man Utd icon Kath Phipps
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Funeral of former England and Manchester United footballer Bobby Charlton - Manchester Cathedral, Manchester, Britain - November 13, 2023 Manchester United receptionist Kath Phipps arrives at Manchester Cathedral REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
07 Jan 2025 08:20AM
Sir Alex Ferguson, along with former and current Manchester United players like David Beckham, paid tribute to Kath Phipps, former club receptionist, at a funeral service on Monday.

Phipps, who served the club for 56 years, passed away at 85 on Dec. 5 and was hailed as a 'one-woman institution' in the Premier League club.

The service took place at Manchester Cathedral, attended by Ferguson, Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane and former club employees.

Many from the Manchester United community visited her before her passing. Ferguson shared memories and noted Phipps would have been pleased with United's recent 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield, which he attended.

"Good result last night. Well done. Kathy would have loved that," said Ferguson.

Source: Reuters

