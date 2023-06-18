Logo
Fernandes double as Portugal ease past Bosnia
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 10, 2022 Portugal's Bruno Fernandes reacts REUTERS/Paul Childs

18 Jun 2023 04:58AM
LISBON : Bruno Fernandes struck twice and Bernardo Silva also scored to earn Portugal a 3-0 home win over Bosnia on Saturday and secure the third straight win of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Roberto Martinez's side top Group J with nine points and will be looking for a fourth successive victory against Iceland on Tuesday. Bosnia, fourth on three points, next host Luxembourg.

Portugal dominated possession but only opened the scoring seconds before halftime when Silva chipped in from Fernandes's pass to register his 11th international goal.

Fernandes doubled the lead with a brilliant header from Ruben Neves's cross in the 77th minute before sealing the win in stoppage time with a powerful volley.

Source: Reuters

