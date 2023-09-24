Logo
Fernandes eases pressure on United with winner at Burnley
Sport

Fernandes eases pressure on United with winner at Burnley

Fernandes eases pressure on United with winner at Burnley

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Manchester United - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - September 23, 2023 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

24 Sep 2023 05:22AM
BURNLEY, England : Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes struck a sublime volley to earn a 1-0 victory at Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday as Erik ten Hag's side ended a three-match losing streak in all competitions.

The Portuguese got on the end of a pinpoint Jonny Evans pass on the stroke of halftime to dispatch a first-time finish past Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

Evans had already had a goal disallowed for United although Burnley had plenty of chances of their own and were unfortunate to be behind at the interval.

United were more comfortable after the break with Burnley's patient football unable to create clear-cut chances.

United's third victory of the season lifted them into eighth place in the standings with nine points from six games. Burnley have one point from five games and are bottom on goal difference.

Source: Reuters

