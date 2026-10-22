Fernandes questions United's tactics after Como hammering

Oct 21 : Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes said his side failed to apply enough pressure and adopted a "mood of defeat" after conceding early in Wednesday's 4–1 Champions League loss at Como, a result that increased scrutiny on manager Michael Carrick.

Como opened the scoring in the second minute and United collapsed, with only a stoppage‑time consolation goal from Joshua Zirkzee making the scoreline slightly less severe.

"We started on the wrong foot and they scored very early," Fernandes told TNT Sports. "There was not enough pressure on the ball and not many good movements off the ball. There were many things not going our way.

"It's a decision from the (coaching) staff not to press man-to-man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, wait for them, but sometimes when you give space to these teams they get confidence," he said.

Asked if his comments amounted to criticism of Carrick's tactics, Fernandes said: "That's on the manager and staff to see, not me.

"Sometimes you have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable."

Carrick's position has come under increasing pressure with United now winless in seven matches.

"It was more than disappointing," the 45-year-old manager told TNT Sports. "I think everybody's got to take responsibility for that. I'll take responsibility for the overall team and performance, it stops with me and I'm fine with that.

"But as a supporter of this football club, to see a performance like that is unacceptable, I have to say."

Carrick said his side had failed to show the required intensity.

"It's the motivation and the purpose and the intensity of a game of football that you have to bring. We didn't bring that today," he said. "I've got to apologise for the performance."

Fernandes also questioned United's mentality after the early setback.

"Conceding early makes us go into the game with a mood of defeat," he said.

United have three points from their opening three Champions League matches and host AS Roma in their next fixture in the competition.