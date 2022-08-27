Fernandes on target as Manchester United sink Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England : A second-half strike from Bruno Fernandes was enough to give Manchester United a 1-0 win at Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The victory, United's second on the bounce, halted their seven-match losing streak on the road stretching back to last season and provisionally lifted them to sixth place after four games.

With an unchanged lineup after their 2-1 win against Liverpool, United should have gone ahead in the 19th minute but were denied by Gavin Bazunu and Armel Bella-Kotchap, who kept out Anthony Elanga and Christian Eriksen from close range.

Bella-Kotchap nearly gave Southampton the lead after bringing down a James Ward-Prowse corner only to blaze his shot over the bar on the half-hour mark.

United began strongly after the break and their pressure told in the 55th minute when Fernandes, leading the side in the absence of Harry Maguire, scored with a low volley from the edge of the box after being expertly fed by Diogo Dalot.

United boss Erik ten Hag turned to Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro, a fresh arrival from Real Madrid earlier in the week, to see out the game and while Southampton dominated the ball, the hosts were unable to find an equaliser.