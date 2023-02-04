Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Fernandez debut for Chelsea ends in goalless draw with Fulham
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Fernandez debut for Chelsea ends in goalless draw with Fulham

Fernandez debut for Chelsea ends in goalless draw with Fulham

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Fulham - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - February 3, 2023 Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

04 Feb 2023 06:22AM (Updated: 04 Feb 2023 06:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Chelsea's British record signing Enzo Fernandez got his first taste of Premier League football in a 0-0 draw against his new club's visiting neighbours Fulham in a lively but ultimately disappointing Friday night derby.

The World Cup-winning midfielder, who cost Chelsea's American owners nearly 107 million pounds ($128.98 million) from Benfica, looked comfortable and showed touches of class, spraying pinpoint passes and timing his tackles well.

But the home side, beaten by Fulham in the reverse fixture three weeks ago, could still not find a cutting edge in front of goal, Kai Havertz coming closest when his first-half chip hit the post with Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno stranded.

Fulham, who had chances to embarrass their wealthy rivals through former Chelsea forward Willian, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Joao Palhinha and Andreas Pereira, climbed to sixth, three places and two points clear of Chelsea but having played a game more.

($1=0.8120 pounds)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.