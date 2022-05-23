Logo
Fernandez happy to overcome 'football match' crowd in win over Mladenovic
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 22, 2022 Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez celebrates after winning her first round match against France's Kristina Mladenovic REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 22, 2022 Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez in action during her first round match against France's Kristina Mladenovic REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 22, 2022 France's Kristina Mladenovic in action during her first round match against Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 22, 2022 Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez reacts during her first round match against France's Kristina Mladenovic REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
23 May 2022 05:32AM (Updated: 23 May 2022 05:32AM)
Leylah Fernandez learned first-hand how loud the crowd at Roland Garros can be when she triumphed over local hope Kristina Mladenovic in the French Open first round on Sunday.

Last year's U.S. Open finalist dominated Mladenovic in a 6-0 7-5 clash, despite the noisy support of the Parisian public for their favourite.

"Honestly it was very difficult but I'm very happy that I was able to play against such a crowd, because I always had the dream of having a crowd against myself," Canadian Fernandez told a news conference.

"Having that experience of the French crowd that was chanting, shouting, it was a great experience, like a football match.

"I just tried to think about my game and to have fun on the court because it's not every day you have such an atmosphere. I'm very happy to have lived such a match."

The 19-year-old will face four-time Grand Slam doubles champion Katerina Siniakova in the second round on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

