Fernandez impresses on debut as Haaland keeps Man City perfect

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 5 : Manchester City's post-Rodri era is still in its infancy but Enzo Fernandez offered a tantalising glimpse of the future on Saturday when the Argentine marked his surprise debut by helping to fire City to a 1-0 Premier League win over Coventry City.

Fernandez, signed from Chelsea on transfer deadline day for a British record-equalling 125 million pounds ($169.01 million), was not expecting to start until Nico O'Reilly suffered a back problem during the warm-up.

Thrown into the lineup at the last minute, the Argentina midfielder responded with a composed and influential display that underlined why City moved quickly to secure his signature.

The 25-year-old produced the decisive moment in the 26th minute, sending a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Antoine Semenyo. The winger's cross sailed beyond the goalkeeper and Erling Haaland powered a header into the empty net for his third league goal of the season.

It was another landmark strike for the Norwegian, who reached 300 club career goals and moved clear as the Manchester City player with the most headed goals in Premier League history, with 20.

Yet on an afternoon full of possession and pressure from Enzo Maresca's team, Fernandez was one of the players who generated the most excitement.

While questions have lingered over how City would cope without midfield anchor Rodri, the new partnership of Fernandez and Elliot Anderson already appears capable of giving opponents a different set of problems.

Fernandez repeatedly pierced Coventry's defensive lines with progressive passes, while Anderson dictated the tempo. Together they formed the heartbeat of a City side that had 803 completed passes, their highest since a 2-0 win over Sheffield United in 2023.

"I really liked today for different reasons," Maresca said. "First half we could have scored one or two more, but we worked together to win so I am happy.

"It is difficult against teams in a low block. I felt we dealt very well with that. Not all the performances are going to be nice, you also need ugly moments."

Fernandez's quality was evident beyond his assist. He launched another dangerous attack with a clever run through the middle before feeding Rayan Cherki, whose effort came back off the woodwork.

The Argentine then thought he had created a second goal for Haaland, only for the move to be ruled out because Fernandez had strayed offside before hooking the ball across the area.

His understanding with Cherki was particularly eye-catching. Despite having barely trained together, the pair frequently combined in tight spaces and showed flashes of a creative partnership that could become one of City's most potent weapons this season.

Maresca revealed afterwards that Fernandez had learned only minutes before kickoff that he would be making his debut.

"In warm-up Nico O'Reilly felt something in his back, not serious," he said. "Enzo came in, his first appearance in front of the home fans was ideal."

While the victory was not as emphatic as many expected against promoted Coventry, with City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma making some terrific saves, it kept Maresca's men perfect with nine points from three games.

More importantly, it suggested that the club's rebuilt midfield is beginning to take shape, with Fernandez and Anderson offering fresh evidence that City remain well equipped for the next phase of their evolution.

($1 = 0.7396 pounds)