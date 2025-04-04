Fernandez steers Chelsea back into top four with 1-0 win over Spurs

LONDON :Chelsea beat London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Thursday thanks to a goal by Argentina's Enzo Fernandez, boosting their hopes of a return to the Champions League as they climbed back into fourth place in the Premier League.

Fernandez was left unmarked to head home in the 50th minute from a perfect cross by Cole Palmer on the England forward's return from a brief injury absence, in front of England coach Thomas Tuchel who was at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea thought they had a second goal soon after but Moises Caicedo's volley was ruled out after a VAR check for offside.

It was the turn of Spurs to have their celebrations dashed when substitute Pape Sarr's 69th-minute shot from outside the box was ruled out for a foul in the build-up by the Senegalese midfielder.

The win restored Chelsea to the top four, one point clear of Manchester City in fifth and two ahead of Newcastle United in sixth - but with a game in hand - as the race for Champions League qualification heats up.

Spurs - whose miserable run at Stamford Bridge now stands at one win in the league in 40 attempts - stayed in 14th position with their hopes of European competition next season dependent on their ability to win the Europa League.

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca roared to the heavens and hugged his coaching staff at the final whistle in a visible sign of relief after a patchy run which included a limp 1-0 defeat by Arsenal in his side's last league match.

Spurs, who failed to register a shot on target in the first half for a second match in a row, could have stolen a point in the 89th minute but Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez flung himself across his goal to deny Son Heung-min at the far post.

Spurs supporters voiced their frustration at the club's ownership and at coach Ange Postecoglou who appeared to mock their protests when he cupped his hand to his ear when it seemed Sarr had drawn his side level.

When asked about the negative reaction from the fans to his substitutions, Postecoglou told Talksport: "It’s not the first time. Fans I guess express their opinions. That’s fine and I have to accept it."

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill said the Blues had to dig in to secure the win.

"We need to win games at the end of the day. We're fighting for Champions League. To win games we have to change style sometimes," he told Sky Sports.

