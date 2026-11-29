VALENCIA, Spain, Nov 29 : Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez won the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix ahead of newly crowned champion Marc Marquez on Sunday as MotoGP bid farewell to the Ducati rider and the 1,000cc era in front of a sellout crowd at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Marquez, who announced he would retire after the season finale, was honoured with a Ducati decked out in red and gold colours and a gold helmet to mark his eighth MotoGP championship and 10th world title overall of a glittering career.

His brother Alex missed the race due to a severe bronchospasm that sent him to hospital, but he returned to the circuit to embrace his elder sibling as he left the garage while crew members from all teams also lined up in the pit lane to honour him.

However, there was no fairytale finish as Fernandez took the chequered flag ahead of Marquez while KTM's Pedro Acosta finished third.