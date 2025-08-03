Ferrand-Prevot in yellow at Tour de France Femmes after stage eight win

SAVOIE, France :France's Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Visma–Lease a Bike) powered to victory on the mountainous stage eight of the Tour de France Femmes on Saturday, dropping her rivals before the Col de la Madeleine summit to claim the yellow jersey on the eve of the finale.

The 33-year-old, who won the Paris-Roubaix Femmes in April, attacked seven kilometres from the summit to overtake Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl–Trek) and Yara Kastelijn (Fenix–Deceuninck) before riding clear.

She then crossed the line one minute 45 seconds ahead of Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance–Soudal), with Fisher‑Black in third two minutes 15 seconds behind.

It was the third straight stage victory for France which capped an aggressive display from Ferrand-Prevot, who started the day 26 seconds off the general classification leader Kimberley Le Court Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal.

Her win put her in the overall lead, with Gigante, two minutes 37 seconds adrift, the only general classification favourite still able to challenge her on the final 124.1km mountain ride from Praz-sur-Arly to Chatel.

Mauritian Le Court crashed on the descent from the Col du Frene with 63km remaining, briefly trailing the peloton by about a minute before resuming her chase.

She rejoined later but the effort and the relentless climbing cost her dear in the general classification.

Ferrand-Prevot, Paris Olympics gold medallist in cross-country mountain biking, will take her commanding lead into Sunday's final stage, aiming to become the first Frenchwoman to win the Tour de France Femmes.