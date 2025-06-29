Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

Sport

Ferrari boss Vasseur hands over to D'Ambrosio for Austrian GP
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Ferrari boss Vasseur hands over to D'Ambrosio for Austrian GP

Ferrari boss Vasseur hands over to D'Ambrosio for Austrian GP

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia - March 13, 2025 Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit ahead of the Australian Grand Prix REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

29 Jun 2025 05:10PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SPIELBERG, Austria :Ferrari Formula One boss Fred Vasseur has left the Austrian Grand Prix to return home for personal reasons with deputy Jerome d'Ambrosio taking over for Sunday's race at Spielberg, the team said.

Ferrari had Charles Leclerc set to start on the front row alongside McLaren's pole-sitter Lando Norris and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton fourth on the grid.

The Italian team have yet to win this season and Frenchman Vasseur has come under increasing pressure with speculation about his future.

Belgian D'Ambrosio is a former racer who joined Ferrari from Mercedes and has been deputy principal since last October. Before that he was also a team boss with Venturi in the all-electric Formula E series.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement