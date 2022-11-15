Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ferrari denies reports F1 team boss Binotto faces the sack
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ferrari denies reports F1 team boss Binotto faces the sack

Ferrari denies reports F1 team boss Binotto faces the sack

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 10, 2022 Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo

15 Nov 2022 11:06PM (Updated: 15 Nov 2022 11:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Ferrari dismissed as "totally without foundation" media reports in Italy on Tuesday that Formula One team boss Mattia Binotto was set to be replaced by Sauber's Frederic Vasseur after the end of the season.

The Corriere della Sera and Gazzetta dello Sport newspapers had suggested Frenchman Vasseur was being lined up to take over in January.

"In relation to speculation in certain media regarding Scuderia Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto's position, Ferrari states that these rumours are totally without foundation," the team said.

Ferrari have won four races in 2022 but their early season promise fell away due to mechanical unreliability, strategy errors and driver mistakes.

Red Bull have won both titles, with now double world champion Max Verstappen taking a record 14 wins in a single season.

Ferrari are now in danger of dropping to third overall in the constructors' standings after this weekend's season-ending race in Abu Dhabi, with resurgent Mercedes 19 points behind.

Vasseur is principal of the Alfa Romeo team, operated by Swiss-based Sauber and which will become the Audi factory team in 2026.

Binotto has spent his whole career at Maranello and was appointed team boss in January 2019, replacing Maurizio Arrivabene.

That change was flagged up by the Gazzetta in advance of the official announcement.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.