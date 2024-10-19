Ferrari fastest in US Grand Prix practice

AUSTIN, Texas : Carlos Sainz led team mate Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari one-two in free practice for the U.S. Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas on Friday.

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen was third fastest with closest title rival Lando Norris fourth for McLaren in the sole practice session of what is the season's fourth sprint weekend.

Spaniard Sainz lapped with a best time of one minute 33.602 seconds with Leclerc, on pole last year, 0.021 seconds slower. Verstappen and Norris were 0.253 and 0.266 off the pace respectively.

Verstappen leads Norris by 52 points with six rounds, and a maximum 180 points, remaining.