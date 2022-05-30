Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ferrari lodge protest about Red Bull's Monaco winner Perez and Verstappen
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ferrari lodge protest about Red Bull's Monaco winner Perez and Verstappen

Ferrari lodge protest about Red Bull's Monaco winner Perez and Verstappen
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 29, 2022 Red Bull team principal Christian Horner pours sparkling wine over race winner Red Bull's Sergio Perez on the podium alongside third placed Red Bull's Max Verstappen as Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco look on REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Ferrari lodge protest about Red Bull's Monaco winner Perez and Verstappen
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 29, 2022 Red Bull's Sergio Perez celebrates after winning the race REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
30 May 2022 02:03AM (Updated: 30 May 2022 02:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MONACO: Ferrari lodged a protest about race winner Sergio Perez and Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen on Sunday (May 29) after the Red Bull drivers finished first and third respectively in the showcase Monaco Grand Prix.

Race stewards said in a statement that both drivers were accused of allegedly failing to obey pit-lane exit rules after a pitstop during the race.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished second and fourth, with the latter slipping nine points behind Verstappen.

A Red Bull representative was ordered to report to the stewards.

The race director's notes state that drivers must keep to the right of the solid yellow line at the pit exit when leaving the pits and stay to the right of the line until it finishes after turn one.

"We believe there was a clear breach of the regulations by the two Red Bulls going on the yellow line exiting the pits," Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto told Sky Sports television.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told reporters that "all the footage we’ve seen we’ve been content with".

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us