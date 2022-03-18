Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ferrari pauses F1 partnership with Russian-based software maker Kaspersky: Spokesman
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ferrari pauses F1 partnership with Russian-based software maker Kaspersky: Spokesman

Ferrari pauses F1 partnership with Russian-based software maker Kaspersky: Spokesman

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. during testing. (Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

18 Mar 2022 01:01AM (Updated: 18 Mar 2022 01:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN: Ferrari has decided to remove the logo of Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab from its Formula One cars and the luxury sports car maker is assessing its supply ties with the security software maker, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The Ferrari spokesman said the Kaspersky logo had been removed from Formula One cars, drivers' helmets and on online platforms "as the partnership is paused for the time being due to a joint decision taken by the two companies".

He said Kaspersky was one of Ferrari's suppliers for antivirus software.

"We are assessing the situation," he said, replying to a question about possible developments of the supply ties between the two companies.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us