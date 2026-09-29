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Ferrari seek to quell speculation around Vasseur
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Ferrari seek to quell speculation around Vasseur

Ferrari seek to quell speculation around Vasseur
Formula One F1 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China - March 14, 2026 Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur after qualifying REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Ferrari seek to quell speculation around Vasseur
Formula One F1 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - July 5, 2026 Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner ahead of the race REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
29 Sep 2026 11:14PM
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Sept 29 : Ferrari sought to silence speculation around Formula One team boss Fred Vasseur, and talk of Christian Horner possibly replacing him, with a statement of 'full confidence' in the Frenchman on Tuesday.

Ferrari's head of communications Maria Conti told reporters in a virtual press conference that the Italian team wanted to avoid the 'gossip' about Vasseur continuing over into this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

"We have confidence - full confidence - in Fred Vasseur and in his team, and we continue to do so," she said.

The speculation was fuelled by comments made by former Red Bull principal Horner in an interview with the Times newspaper in which he said Ferrari were the only team he would consider joining without an ownership stake on offer.

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Vasseur made clear his frustration at questions about the matter at last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

"We would like to avoid that the next weekend in Malaysia will be focused only on this kind of gossip and speculation," said the spokeswoman.

Vasseur took over as Ferrari team boss in 2023 and was a key figure in bringing seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes to Maranello last year.

Ferrari are second in the constructors' standings, 160 points behind Mercedes and 72 clear of champions McLaren. The Italian team last won an F1 title in 2008.

Source: Reuters
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