Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ferrari terminate Velas F1 sponsorship deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ferrari terminate Velas F1 sponsorship deal

Ferrari terminate Velas F1 sponsorship deal
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 19, 2022 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in action during practice REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Ferrari terminate Velas F1 sponsorship deal
FILE PHOTO: Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; The crew of Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz (55) of Team Spain wheel their car onto the grid before the start of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
12 Jan 2023 07:42PM (Updated: 12 Jan 2023 07:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ferrari have terminated a Formula One sponsorship deal with Swiss blockchain technology company Velas, the team said on Thursday without giving details.

The Zug-based company became a partner of the Italian racing team last season, with branding prominent on the cars' rear wings, as part of a multi-year deal.

Velas was also title sponsor of Ferrari in the F1 Esports Series.

"Unfortunately, the agreement with Velas has been terminated early by us," Ferrari said on Thursday in response to a Reuters query.

"We do not comment on matters that are the subject of a dispute and/or litigation."

Ferrari, championship runners-up last season and the oldest and most successful team in the sport, have also parted ways with technology partner Snapdragon.

A team spokeswoman said that was a one-year commitment with the Qualcomm-owned brand and both parties mutually agreed not to extend.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.