Ferrari's Leclerc takes pole in Baku for third year in a row

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position in Baku for the third year in a row in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday.

The pole, in a session twice red-flagged due to crashes, was Ferrari's first of the Formula One season and ended Red Bull's run of three in succession.

Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen qualified second-fastest with his team mate Sergio Perez third.

Drivers will have another qualifying on Saturday for a standalone 100 km sprint race that no longer determines Sunday's grid after a new format was agreed unanimously by teams this week.