Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ferrari's Leclerc takes pole in Baku for third year in a row
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ferrari's Leclerc takes pole in Baku for third year in a row

Ferrari's Leclerc takes pole in Baku for third year in a row
Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - April 28, 2023 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc arrives ahead of practice REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Ferrari's Leclerc takes pole in Baku for third year in a row
Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - April 28, 2023 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during practice REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Ferrari's Leclerc takes pole in Baku for third year in a row
Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - April 28, 2023 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during practice REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Ferrari's Leclerc takes pole in Baku for third year in a row
Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - April 28, 2023 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during qualifying REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
28 Apr 2023 10:42PM (Updated: 28 Apr 2023 10:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position in Baku for the third year in a row in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday.

The pole, in a session twice red-flagged due to crashes, was Ferrari's first of the Formula One season and ended Red Bull's run of three in succession.

Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen qualified second-fastest with his team mate Sergio Perez third.

Drivers will have another qualifying on Saturday for a standalone 100 km sprint race that no longer determines Sunday's grid after a new format was agreed unanimously by teams this week.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.