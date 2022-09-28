Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ferrieri Caputi to become first female referee to officiate Serie A
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ferrieri Caputi to become first female referee to officiate Serie A

28 Sep 2022 10:22PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2022 10:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi will become the first female official to take charge of a Serie A match when Sassuolo host Salernitana on Sunday, the Italian Referees' Association (AIA) said.

Ferrieri Caputi became the first woman to officiate a top-level Italian match last year when Cagliari played Cittadella in the Coppa Italia. She joined Serie A's officiating team in July.

"This is a historic moment," AIA president Alfredo Trentalange told a news conference on Wednesday.

Ferrieri Caputi joined the referees' association in 2007, working in the provincial and regional leagues, before she started officiating Serie D matches in 2015.

Her next step came in 2019 when she oversaw two Women's European Championship qualifying games and, the following year, began refereeing Serie C matches, plus one Serie B clash between Cittadella and SPAL.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.