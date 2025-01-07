Fever, injury and a cigar: Conceicao's start at Milan ends in Super Cup success

RIYADH : Sergio Conceicao capped an incredible first week at AC Milan by lifting the Italian Super Cup on Monday, wrapping up a period which included two comeback wins, fighting a fever, picking up an injury and smoking a cigar in the dressing room.

Conceicao replaced the sacked Paulo Fonseca as manager last Monday and, despite suffering with illness and a high temperature, he took his place on the bench to lead Milan to a 2-1 semi-final win over Juventus on Friday.

Milan came from a goal down to beat Juventus but things looked decidedly worse in Monday's final when they found themselves two goals down to their local rivals Inter Milan after conceding a goal either side of halftime.

"The team has character, it managed to win games against two great teams in the end," Conceicao told Mediaset.

"At halftime the coach has to change certain things, that's why they pay me."

Conceicao's side again showed their fighting spirit, pulling back to 2-2 and, with the game in added time and heading for penalties, Tammy Abraham netted a dramatic winner.

The Milan players and staff celebrated with a visibly emotional Conceicao at the final whistle but the manager picked up an injury and needed treatment on the bench before rejoining his team.

"Emerson Royal made a red card tackle on me," Conceicao said with a laugh.

"I'm very happy for the players because it wasn't easy, we had little time to work on the details that were important to me.

"The credit is all theirs because they absorbed my indications. There is still a lot of work but with humility we can do well in the Champions League and in the league."

After the win over Juventus, Conceicao had said that he was not a nice person, and did not smile much, but in the dressing room after lifting the Super Cup, the manager danced while smoking a cigar as the celebrations continued.

"At the end of the game the players immediately told me that I had to smoke a cigar; they knew that I do this ritual when I lift a title," Conceicao told a press conference.

"It's my 13th title as a coach; I'm happy and it has a special flavour for me."