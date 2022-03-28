'Fever' Nitithorn claims DGC title after play-off

NEW DELHI: Thailand's Nitithorn Thippong claimed his maiden Asian Tour title after winning a play-off with Indian Ajeetesh Sandhu at the inaugural DGC Open on Sunday (Mar 27).

Nitithorn, who started round four as the overnight leader, shot a total of seven-under 281 to finish level with Sandhu at the revamped Delhi Golf Course.

The 25-year-old, nicknamed "Fever", produced a masterpiece in the play-off on the 18th as he landed his second shot inside 15 feet in India's first international golf tournament since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

As Sandhu managed only par, the Thai had two putts to win and managed comfortably to walk home with $90,000.

"I can't describe my feeling right now. To win on the Asian Tour I have been waiting for this for a long time," said Nitithorn, who turned professional at age 17 in 2015.

"In the playoffs, I didn't get nervous. I was free and comfortable. After I saw Ajeetesh hit his drive into the bushes on the right I stayed with my driving iron."

His biggest win before this had been the 2018 PGM Penang Championship on the Asian Development Tour.

Thailand players including Settee Prakongvech, who finished sole third with six-under, stood out in an otherwise Indian-dominated field.

Pre-tournament favourites Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shiv Kapur, a four-time winner on the Asian Tour, finished fourth and tied sixth respectively on a course termed "extremely tough" by many players.

Justin Quiban from the Philippines produced his joint-best finish on the Asian Tour when he was fifth on three-under after shooting a 70.

South African great Gary Player re-designed the golf course and gave it a "nine out of 10".