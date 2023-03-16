Logo
Sport

Few changes for France before last match against Wales
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France Captain's Run - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - February 10, 2023 France head coach Fabien Galthie during the Captain's Run REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

16 Mar 2023 11:52PM (Updated: 16 Mar 2023 11:59PM)
France coach Fabien Galthie made only two changes to the squad to face Wales in the Six Nations, with tighthead Uini Atonio back from suspension and Romain Taofifenua replacing injured Paul Willemse in the second row.

France are second in the standings, trailing leaders Ireland with four points before the final match on Saturday at Stade de France.

The hosts need to win to join Ireland on 19 or claim a bonus point to edge ahead on 20, with Ireland meeting England later on Saturday.

Galthie's side will be brimming with confidence after they thrashed England 53-10 on Saturday, their biggest ever win over them and first in the Six Nations at Twickenham for 18 years.

France team

15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Ethan Dumortier, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont(c), 1-Cyril Baille, 2-Julien Marchand, 3-Uini Atonio, 4-Thibaud Flament, 5-Romain Taofifenua, 6-Francois Cros, 7-Charles Ollivon, 8-Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka 17-Reda Wardi, 18-Sipili Falatea, 19-Bastien Chalureau, 20-Sekou Macalou, 21-Maxime Lucu, 22-Yoram Moefana, 23-Melvyn Jaminet.

Source: Reuters

