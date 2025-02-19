Feyenoord boss proud after tough period ends with Champions League advance

Feyenoord interim boss Pascal Bosschaart was full of praise for his team's character, after recent upheaval at the club, when they came back from conceding an early goal to draw at AC Milan on Tuesday and reach the Champions League last 16.

The Dutch club's preparations for last week's first leg were far from ideal when Feyenoord sacked Brian Priske two days before the playoff game, but Bosschaart led them to a 1-0 win at home and they finished off the job at the San Siro.

"This says about the team that they have character. I think that's what I'm most proud of," Bosschaart told Ziggo Sport.

"You have to remember that they come from a very difficult phase, have received a lot of criticism, a change of coach, and then an unknown person comes in front of the group who occasionally throws in some empty slogans.

"That is a very difficult phase for them but I do think we are very clear, very transparent and very honest and this group responds very well to it, so I am proud of it."

Bosschaart's side could not have had a worse start in Milan, when former player Santiago Gimenez put the hosts ahead in the opening minute, but they fought back in the second half, after Milan had Theo Hernandez sent off.

"If you concede a goal within minutes, the plan you wanted to execute will be different again," Bosschaart said.

"Everyone will now say that we took the upper hand after the red card but I also thought in the first half that we played quite well. Only after the red card it might be a little easier."

Feyenoord could return to the San Siro in the next round, where they will face either Inter Milan or Arsenal, but for now Bosschaart needs to let their achievement sink in.

"It's beautiful. We are one round further, so very special," Bosschaart said.

"It's fantastic but I have to say, it hasn't really landed with me yet."