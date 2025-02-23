Feyenoord confirm Van Persie as new head coach

Feyenoord have confirmed Robin van Persie as their new coach, a return to the club where he started and ended his illustrious playing career, after a deal was reached to release him from his position at Heerenveen.

The 41-year-old Dutchman has signed a contract until June 2027 and will be joined by assistant coach Rene Hake, who briefly worked under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United earlier this season before the latter was sacked.

"Everyone knows how special my bond with Feyenoord is," Van Persie told the club’s website. "I am enormously looking forward, together with a strong staff, to working with the player group at 1908 and then in De Kuip, supported by the Legion, playing matches and achieving successes together."

Feyenoord general manager Dennis te Kloese said Van Persie fitted the profile of coach they were looking for.

"We are delighted that with Robin van Persie we can appoint a true club icon as the new coach of Feyenoord," Te Kloese said. "Robin knows the club incredibly well and knows exactly what is needed to achieve results.

"With his vast international experience, Robin can obviously help the players develop further here. Moreover, his soccer vision fits perfectly with what we have in mind at Feyenoord: attacking and well-kept soccer, combined with guts, intensity and fight."

Van Persie had signed a two-year deal with Heerenveen at the start of this season. The club are ninth in the Dutch league and suffered a 9-1 defeat at AZ Alkmaar in September, as well as cup elimination by amateurs Quick Boys.

Van Persie scored 46 goals in 123 appearances in two spells for Feyenoord and in between played for Arsenal, Manchester United and Fenerbahce.

Feyenoord are currently third in the Dutch league, 11 points behind leaders Ajax Amsterdam and having played a game more.

They will meet Inter Milan in the Champions League round of 16 next month.