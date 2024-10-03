Feyenoord edge luckless Girona in five-goal thriller

GIRONA, Spain :David Lopez scored Girona’s first ever Champions League goal but the Spanish side lost 3-2 at home to Feyenoord on Wednesday in a pulsating contest in which both teams missed a penalty and there were two own goals.

Lopez put Girona ahead midway through the first half, but a Yangel Herrera own goal and a strike from teenager Antoni Milambo swung the contest in the favour of the Dutch visitors.

Ayase Ueda missed a penalty for Feyenoord and Bojan Miovski likewise for Girona, before former Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek drew the home side level at 2-2.

That joy was short-lived though as Ladislav Krejci turned the ball into his own net to give Feyenoord the lead again and this time they held on to ensure a second consecutive defeat for Girona in their maiden Champions League campaign.

Girona scored their first goal in the competition when Lopez reacted quickest as Feyenoord failed to clear a corner and he fired into the roof of the net.

The lead lasted three minutes before Feyenoord levelled when Igor Paixao’s free kick reached the six-yard box and went into the net off the chest of Herrera.

Feyenoord grabbed the lead as 19-year-old Milambo collected a pass from Paixao and scored, before the visitors had the chance to extend their advantage three minutes later when they were awarded a penalty.

Ivan Martin’s foul on Quinten Timber gave Swiss referee Urs Schnyder no option, but Ueda saw his spot-kick saved to his left by Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

The hosts had a penalty of their own when Feyenoord keeper Timon Wellenreuther fouled Miovski in the box.

The duo faced off again from the spot and Wellenreuther made up for his error as he saved superbly low to his right from Miovski’s effort.

The hosts did get their equaliser as Arnaut Danjuma’s mazy run into the box saw him beat four defenders before finding midfielder Van de Beek for a tap-in.

But luckless Girona found themselves behind once more on 79 minutes as David Hancko’s low cross from the left was turned into his own net by Krejci.

Three of the four goals Girona have conceded in the Champions League this season have been via their own players after Gazzaniga was credited with an own goal in their 1-0 loss to Paris St Germain.